Armed robbers attack actress, Kemi Afolabi, in Lagos
Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi has revealed on her Instagram page that she was assaulted and her car vandalized by armed robbers in Lagos State on Tuesday night.
The actress took to her official Instagram page during the early hours of today, Thursday, January 5 to publish photos and videos from the recent attack. She stated that she was heading home from a movie set when the armed robbers attacked her and her driver in traffic.
Posting photos of her injured hand and vandalized car, the thespian wrote;
”I am in a state of shock! Traumatized!!
I haven’t closed my eyes to sleep since yesterday.
I also experienced the highly poor insecurity state in Nigeria which has become a norm. No matter how much we scream and cry it always falls on deaf ears of those who govern us even when death is involved.
My driver and I were attacked by armed robbers at Arepo where I went to film while in traffic on our way back home yesterday, They broke my windscreens, left my whole body with wounds and skin in pains because of the impact of the shattered glass which was forcefully broken while I was in the car, my arm was cut with cutlass, they took my phones, belongings and ran off! Sadly my driver also took a hit to his head.
Still I am thankful because it could be worse!
However, this is nothing compared to what I’ve been through in recent times.
No matter what may come my way, I will forever be grateful to God for preserving my life.
PS: This message is typed via my daughter’s phone. If you are not able to reach me for now; you know why. IT IS WELL.
@jidesanwoolu @nigerianpoliceforce @muhammadubuhari”
See photos below.
