Armed robbers attack bank in Ekiti | Ripples Nigeria

Daredevil armed robbers on Friday attacked a commercial bank in Iyin Ekiti, the Irepodun/ Ifelodun local government area of Ekiti State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the robbers arrived at the bank premises at 2:55 p.m. and fired gunshots into the air to force bank staff and customers to scamper into safety.

The spokesman of the state police command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident, said police officers are on the trail of the robbers.

He said: “Immediately we got a distressed call from the area, we drafted our men there. Our men are on the trail of the criminals.

“I want to confirm to you that the robbers are being chased by policemen as I speak with you with the determination to effect their arrest and make them face the law.

“While our men were chasing them, they abandoned two of their vehicles and escaped into the forest. We have recovered the vehicles. Our men are combing the forest. We hope the robbers will be arrested. Ekiti will never be a safe haven for criminals.”

