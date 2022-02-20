Armed robbers, kidnappers, murderers being recruited into Nigeria Police —Service Commission

Following the recently concluded recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Police Service Commission (PSC), has raised an alarm over the caliber of persons being recruited into the force.

The body lamented that armed robbers and people of questionable characters were being recruited into the Nigeria police.

At an engagement forum on Saturday in Benin, the capital of Edo State, the PSC South-South Commissioner, Austin Braimoh, said it was disheartening that “armed robbers, kidnappers, murderers and and other dangerous criminal elements also found themselves being recruited into the Police Force.”

“There have been cases of robbers finding their way into recruitment camps and we must all come together as a community to ensure only the best apply for and are recruited into the Nigeria Police,” Braimoh said.

“Nigerians must to report to the appropriate authorities when they notice people of questionable character joining the police force.

“The PSC had observed some development during last police recruitment.

“During these recruitment, PSC made some disheartening observations and we hope there will be a reversal going forward. Security is key to the development and enjoyment of peace.

“Police and policing are a noble act and deserves the best of the society to join and change the narrative on the issue of internal security of our nation.

“We must raise alarm if we notice not so good persons applying to join the police,” Braimoh added.

