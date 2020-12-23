Armed robbers kill corps member along Abuja-Kaduna highway

Suspected armed robbers on Tuesday killed a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Bomoi Yusuf, along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Abuja, said 17 corps members were accosted by a gang of armed robbers on the highway.

According to her, Yusuf was killed during sporadic gunshots by the robbers.

She said: “The true position is that, indeed, 17 corps members that completed the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1B orientation programme at Ede, Osun State, on Tuesday, December, 22, 2020 boarded vehicles heading towards the northern part of the country.

“Tragically, along Jere-Abuja Expressway, they were accosted by a gang of armed robbers whose sporadic gun shots unfortunately felled corps member Bomoi Yusuf.

“It is imperative to state that the 16 other corps members were never abducted by the robbers.”

Adeyemi said the death of any corps member is a big loss, not just to his family, but to NYSC and the entire nation at large.

”Management wishes to convey its deepest condolences to the family of late corps member Yusuf and prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the painful loss,” the director added.

She said the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, admonished all corps members to adhere strictly to the safety guidelines issued to them from time to time, especially on night travels.

