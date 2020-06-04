Armed robbers kill eight policemen, one other in Kogi bank robbery

At least nine persons, including eight policemen, were killed when a gang of armed robbers launched an attack on a commercial bank in Isanlu, Kogi State, Thursday.

Among those killed were the Divisional Police Officer in the town and other seven police officers including two women.

Eyewitnesses told journalists in the town that seven police officers including the DPO were killed at the police station while one other was shot dead inside the bank’s premises.

The other victim, a man, died when a stray bullet hit him.

The armed robbers reportedly invaded the police station at about 1:00 p.m. and opened fire on all officers and men on duty.

The police station was completely destroyed by the armed robbers who also set free all detainees in the detention facility.

The robbers later proceeded to a branch of the commercial bank in the area where they killed one of the policemen on duty and carted away money.

An eyewitness who spoke under the condition of anonymity said the robbery operation lasted almost one hour.

He said: “The robbers came in two vehicles – a bus and a car – with which they also escaped from the town.”

The spokesman of the Kogi State police command, William Aya, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He, however, said the casualty figure was “still hazy.”

He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ede Ayuba, has dispatched the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operation, to Isanlu to ascertain the true situation.”

