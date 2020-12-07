Armed robbers write Ikorodu residents on impending visit

Suspected armed robbers have sent a warning notice to residents of Dejuwogbo in the Oke Ota-Ona area of Ikorodu local government area of Lagos State, intimating them of an impending visit from the 24th through to the 26th of December.

In the notice posted by Omotunde Ayodele Isiaq, on the Ikorodu Ambassador’s Facebook page on Monday, the gang which identified itself as Team 13, said:

“Dejuwogbo CDA, expect us 24, 25 & 26 December. Maximum cooperation or heads will roll.”

The notice drew a lot of comments from members of the group with many saying it was fake news meant to scare the people of the community, while many said the notice should be taken seriously as that would not be the first time some communities in Ikorodu and other parts of Lagos would be getting such notices with the robbers striking at the appointed dates.

Read some of the comments here:

Hon Rotimi Balogun: “The funniest thing is that Ikorodu axis has been facing this criminals’ attacks long ago and the community and government has failed to do anything about it.

“Now the criminals are only regrouping and get themselves together to form a formidable force to fight our communities.

“I bet my life on this statement, 90% of their members are cult members. They rob in the disguise of cult activities and gangs. Please we all should volunteer information to our security personnel on activities of criminal elements in our domains.”

Read also: Wanted notorious cultist arrested in Ikorodu

Adio Omogbolahan Saheed: “Which one is this again?”

Oba Lop Pelujo: “They now have the guts. And mind you, that date is just distraction, they may come unaware.”

Sarumi Idris: “We are facing it now. Some people came and tried to use our heads with their ulterior motives all in the name of #EndSARS. It is well with us.”

Bayo Ade: “This is fake, I can tell. The poster should do his investigations first before posting this. Robbers will not write to a community before attacking.”

Dayorr Ashaye: “The question now is, what are the leaders of that CDA doing about it? I mean, what measures or steps of investigation have been taken to verify and forestall such threats from being carried out?”

Ajibola Zainab Adesina: “Ikorodu is a great town and I believe we are strong with one voice. We have done it before in the time of Badoo and we can still do it again. Please let’s be united and fight those who won’t let us have peace.”

Taolemu Lateef Enitan: “Someone will just come and be posting fake news here and you all will fall for it. That’s how they pasted one million boys are coming and putting all the residents in fear. Please let’s be guided. If it’s true, let the person do a video of this notice.”

Kaka Moshood Omotayo: “They just want to put the residence of that area into chaos and unnecessary pressure.”

Join the conversation

Opinions