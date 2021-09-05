Armed robbers write Ogun community on planned attack

Residents of Olosan community in Abeokuta, Ogun State, have been thrown into panic after they received a letter from a group of armed robbers, informing them of a planned attack on their homes.

A resident of the community, Daniel Peters, said the robbers communicated their intention to the residents with notices pasted on walls around the community on Saturday night.

Peters, who confirmed the incident to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday, said the robbers warned the residents of dire consequences if they inform police of their impending visit.

He said: “We woke up to see the said letter pasted on several walls in the community.

“We suspect the letters were pasted on Saturday night. In the letters, the gang which described itself as ‘Boss of Bosses’, threatened to kill residents who fail to keep money for them during the impending visit.

“As we speak, residents have been living in fear as no one knows when the robbers will visit. Though the Baale has assured us that we should not panic the police will beef up security, many people have been relocating to other places so as not to become victims.”

The content of the notice sent to Ripples Nigeria read: “Important notice to residents of Olosan community.”

‘We the Boss of Bosses are coming to greet you in no distance time; if you like, you can report to the police, that does not concern us.

“Whoever we visit and refuse to give a good amount of money to us, shall be killed or the person might even lose both money and his life.”

The Chairman of the Olosan Community Development Association, Alhaji Ajetokun, said though the notice took them by surprise, the association had engaged vigilante groups who would intensify security especially at night.

He said the police had been informed, adding that the area is being patrolled by a police team.

Ajetokun said: “In the morning, we saw the notice posted around our area on walls, and we became worried and as a result, we have reported to the police and they have been patrolling this environment together with our landlords.

“Please help us beg them (the robbers), we don’t have money, please. We do not suspect anyone at the moment but they should please let us continue to live our lives in peace.”

Efforts to reach the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on the matter were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report as calls and text messages to his phone were left unanswered.

