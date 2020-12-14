Armed thugs disrupt security meeting in Kaduna

Armed thugs on Monday disrupted a meeting on the review of the country security held in Kaduna.

The meeting was organized by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) and attended by security experts, traditional and religious leaders, civil society groups, opinion leaders and women associations from the 19 northern states.

The forum was aimed at developing a module for broad-based community action for self defence, deeper engagement and enhanced synergy between states in the northern part of the country.

The thugs, who stormed the Arewa House venue of the meeting in large numbers, brandished cutlasses and other dangerous weapons and chases out the participants and vandalized properties.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai signs Kaduna 2021 budget

They all had to scamper for safety for fear of being attacked by the armed thugs.

The thugs left the venue of the meeting a few minutes later after they had carried out their mission.

The meeting ends on Tuesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions