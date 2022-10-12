Army arrests soldier who supplies ammunition to terrorists

A Nigerian soldier serving with the 156 Task Force Battalion component of the Operation Hadin Kai in Mainok in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State has been arrested for allegedly supplying ammunition to terrorists.

According to a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad Basin, Zagazola Makama, Operatives of the Nigerian Army arrested the soldier identified as Iorliam Emmanuel, an indigene of Benue State, with ammunition concealed in a bag and clothing tied around his waist.

Makama who posted a video of the arrest of the 33-year-old soldier on Twitter, said he confessed to being a regular supplier of ammunition to terrorists and bandits in the State and other parts of the North-East.

In the video, Emmanuel is seen in handcuffs being stripped of hundreds of bullets he had stuffed in a waist bag and tied around his body before concealing it with his uniform.

Another soldier is heard saying the suspect was supplying the ammunition to the enemies to use in attacking and killing his own colleagues.

The suspect, Makama said, will face a court martial for stealing military supplies and selling to Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

In a tweet accompanying the video, the security expert wrote:

“Another suspect apprehended. Iorliam Emmanuel is working under the 156 Task Force Battalion dake Mainok, Operation Hadin Kai.

“The soldier who hails from Banue State usually steal ammunition and supply to criminal gangs suspected to be bandits.”

