Metro
Army arrests soldier who supplies ammunition to terrorists
A Nigerian soldier serving with the 156 Task Force Battalion component of the Operation Hadin Kai in Mainok in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State has been arrested for allegedly supplying ammunition to terrorists.
According to a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad Basin, Zagazola Makama, Operatives of the Nigerian Army arrested the soldier identified as Iorliam Emmanuel, an indigene of Benue State, with ammunition concealed in a bag and clothing tied around his waist.
Makama who posted a video of the arrest of the 33-year-old soldier on Twitter, said he confessed to being a regular supplier of ammunition to terrorists and bandits in the State and other parts of the North-East.
In the video, Emmanuel is seen in handcuffs being stripped of hundreds of bullets he had stuffed in a waist bag and tied around his body before concealing it with his uniform.
Read also:Nigerian Army to conduct operation ‘Still Water’ in Lagos, Ogun
Another soldier is heard saying the suspect was supplying the ammunition to the enemies to use in attacking and killing his own colleagues.
The suspect, Makama said, will face a court martial for stealing military supplies and selling to Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.
In a tweet accompanying the video, the security expert wrote:
“Another suspect apprehended. Iorliam Emmanuel is working under the 156 Task Force Battalion dake Mainok, Operation Hadin Kai.
“The soldier who hails from Banue State usually steal ammunition and supply to criminal gangs suspected to be bandits.”
Another Suspect apprehended
Iorliam Emmanuel is working under the 156 Task Force Battalion dake Mainok, Operation Hadin Kai.
The soldier who hailed from Banue State usually steal ammunition and supply to criminal gangs suspected to be bandits. pic.twitter.com/xos9rNT4gv
— Zagazola (@ZagazOlaMakama) October 11, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...