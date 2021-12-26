Army arrests suspected IPOB leader in Enugu

Troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Army, on Saturday arrested a suspected leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN), Godwin Nnamdi, in Enugu State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said Nnamdi was arrested during the joint clearance operations at a camp suspected to be the fortress of IPOB/ESN elements located at Akpowfu Forest in Nkanu East local government area of the state.

READ ALSO: Family of IPOB leader, Kanu berates ex-gov Kalu over remarks after visit

He said the troop engaged the dissidents in a firefight and forced them to take to their heels, leading to the arrest of their leader.

The statement read: “The Troops recovered various items including one AK 47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7. 62 mm Special and one handset, among others.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, while commending troops for the successes recorded thus far, charged them to comb and clear all suspected hideouts of criminal elements in their Area of Responsibility.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now