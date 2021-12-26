News
Army arrests suspected IPOB leader in Enugu
Troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Army, on Saturday arrested a suspected leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN), Godwin Nnamdi, in Enugu State.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said Nnamdi was arrested during the joint clearance operations at a camp suspected to be the fortress of IPOB/ESN elements located at Akpowfu Forest in Nkanu East local government area of the state.
He said the troop engaged the dissidents in a firefight and forced them to take to their heels, leading to the arrest of their leader.
The statement read: “The Troops recovered various items including one AK 47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7. 62 mm Special and one handset, among others.
“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, while commending troops for the successes recorded thus far, charged them to comb and clear all suspected hideouts of criminal elements in their Area of Responsibility.”
