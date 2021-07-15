Metro
Army begins manhunt for soldier who allegedly murdered girlfriend
The Nigerian Army has stated that it has launched a manhunt for the soldier who allegedly killed his lover, one Miss Jennifer Ugadu, an undergraduate of Niger Delta University, Ammasoma, Bayelsa.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relation, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Wednesday.
It was alleged that the student was shot in her apartment by the suspect now at large.
Nwachukwu said there was no place for such barbaric act in the army, adding that the Nigerian Army had commiserated with the family of the deceased.
According to him, the Nigeria Army is an institution that is accountable to the people and would ensure that justice is served.
”The NA has taken the allegation seriously and joint investigation has commenced, while effort to profile and ascertain the true identity of the suspect is ongoing.
“The NA being a professional and disciplined organisation will continue to uphold and respect the Fundamental Human Rights of citizens as enshrined in the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” said the statement.
Nwachukwu said members of the public should be rest assured that details of the investigation would be made public.
“The NA also wishes to reaffirm that as a force with zero tolerance for any form of criminality, such allegations will not only be investigated, but the culprit will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.
