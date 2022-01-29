Army blames poor telecom network, bad roads, for bandits killings in Zamfara, Niger

The Nigerian Army has blames poor telecommunications network, bad roads and vast landmass for attacks and killings by bandits in parts of Zamfara and Niger States in recent times.

The Director of Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor, who made this known on Friday while briefing journalists on the progress of the fight against terrorism in Abuja, blamed the attacks on “poor road networks, communication infrastructure and the vastness of the affected communities.”

The Army spokesman, however, gave the assurance that the “military had taken the obvious facts into perspective, and had deployed troops to address the situation.”

“The military has appropriately deployed troops to deal with the situation on the ground but you must understand these areas are vast.

“If you put the whole of the South-East inside Niger State, it would swallow it. When they tell you they moved from a place and went to cause havoc at another, if you don’t know how large this expanse of land is, you would think it is something you can easily block and neutralise them.

“Also, the roads in these areas are very poor, and the communication infrastructure is also poor. Before we get information on the havoc wreaked by these terrorists, it takes two to three days.

“The road infrastructure to respond is terrible. We have taken everything into perspective and we are working very hard to ensure that no Nigerian suffers undue threat to life and properties.

“A lot is happening in these states. That is why the heat is on them and they are running from their comfort zone. It means they would not have food and resources wherever they are running to.

“Therefore, they would pounce on villages along the way. It is unfortunate; we are carrying out a pursuit on them. Very soon, even the forests would not be a safe haven for them,“ Akpor said.

READ ALSO: Army neutralises Boko Haram-ISWAP terrorists in Borno offensive

In the past few weeks, bandits fleeing from military onslaught have continued to cause havoc in several communities.

Early in January, the bandits laid siege to about 10 communities in Zamfara where they unleashed a reign of terror over three days, killing more than 200 innocent people.

Niger State was also not spared as over 300 people were killed and about 200 abducted in 50 attacks within a space of three weeks, as confirmed by

Governor Abubakar Bello.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now