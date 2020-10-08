Army captain, four others arraigned over alleged land fraud in Lagos

A retired Nigerian Army Captain, Prince Adeniran Owen Alao and four others were on Thursday arraigned for alleged land fraud before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos zonal office, arraigned Alao, who is also the Baale of Megida Town, Ayobo, Ipaja, Lagos, alongside Kolusade Oluwafemi, Quadro Lookman, Atinuse Albert and Owerser Nigeria Limited on a four-count charge bordering on stealing, offering gratification to a public official, corruption and abuse of office by public official.

One of the counts reads: “ That you, Prince Adeniran Owen Alao, Owerser Nigeria Limited, Kolusade Oluwafemi, Quadro Lookman, Atinuse Albert, sometime in 2014, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonesty stole One Hundred and One acres of land at P&T, Ipaja, Akinyele , Lagos, property of the Federal Government”

Another count reads: “ That you, Prince Adeniran Owen Alao, sometime in 2014, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, promised , offered and gave Kolusade Oluwafemi , Quadro Lookman, Atinuse Albert, whist being public officials of the Federal Ministry of Justice , but posted to the Federal Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development and Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, respectively in order that they can act or refrain from acting the exercise of their official duties.”

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Consequently, Justice Taiwo granted the first defendant, Alao, bail in the sum of N20 million, with two sureties.

One of the sureties must be a land owner, while the other must be a family member, with evidence of gainful employment.

The third, fourth and fifth defendants were granted bail in the sum of N5 million each, with one surety in like sum.

The sureties must be family members or colleagues, whose addresses or offices must be verified.

The judge gave approval for the counsel to the first, fourth and fifth defendants to sign an undertaking to produce them at the next adjourned date.

The third defendant was ordered to be remanded in the EFCC custody pending the perfection of his bail conditions.

He would however be transferred to the Correctional Service custody if he is unable to perfect his bail conditions in the next seven days.

The case was adjourned to November 11, 2020for commencement of trial.

