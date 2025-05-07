Connect with us

Army Captain, soldier killed as troops foil Boko Haram attack in Borno

2 hours ago

A Nigerian Army Captain and a soldier lost their lives in the early hours of Wednesday during a fierce encounter with Boko Haram terrorists in Izge, a farming community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Emir of Gwoza, Mohammed Shehu Timta, confirmed the tragic development in an interview with Channels Television, describing the attack as a midnight invasion that occurred around 1:00 a.m.

“My people in Izge community came under Boko Haram invasion today at about 1 am. Unfortunately, a Captain and a Soldier paid the supreme price,” the monarch said.

According to the Emir, the terrorists stormed the village, shooting sporadically, but were met with strong resistance from a joint force comprising the Nigerian military, local hunters, vigilantes, and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF). Their coordinated efforts led to the successful repulsion of the attackers.

“But in a brave and swift reaction from the military, men of the Civilian Joint Task Force, Local hunters, vigilantes and the resilient community, the attack was repelled with the killing of three terrorists,” he added.

Security forces recovered significant items from the terrorists, including motorcycles, bicycles, an operational vehicle, and a sophisticated rifle.

“As the community is still trailing the terrorists, over 10 bicycles, motorcycles, a one-sized military vehicle and one sophisticated rifle with ammunition were recovered from the terrorists,” the Emir revealed.

He extended heartfelt commendation to all the security operatives and residents who stood firm during the assault. “Let me commend our military forces, other security agencies, men of CJTF, local hunters and vigilantes and our resilient people for their bravery, because as I speak, many people are still in the bush combing the whereabouts of the fleeing terrorists.”

“I want to equally call on the federal government to equip our security forces with technological warfare/weapons to defeat the remnants of Boko Haram members terrorising our communities almost on a daily basis,” he urged.

He further appealed to the Federal Government to take swift and decisive action to prevent future attacks, especially as residents prepare for the crucial farming season.

