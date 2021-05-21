 Army chief, 10 others' death in plane crash a mortal blow – Buhari | Ripples Nigeria
Army chief, 10 others’ death in plane crash a mortal blow – Buhari

Published

17 mins ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday night expressed grief over the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other military personnel in a plane crash.

Attahiru and 10 other military personnel were on board the ill-fated military Beachcraft 350 aircraft that crashed near the Kaduna International Airport at about 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari described victims of the crash as “heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.”

READ ALSO: Six things people may not know about Nigeria’s dead army chief, Ibrahim Attahiru

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply saddened over the air crash that claimed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers.

“The President condoles with families of the deceased, the military, and Nigerians in general.

“While praying that God receives the souls of the patriots, the President says the crash ‘is one mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country’

“The President pledged that the departed would not die in vain.”

