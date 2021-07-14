Army Chief reads Riot Act to personnel

The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, on Tuesday, has charged Nigerian Army (NA) chief clerks to avoid contravening the Official Secret Act.

Yahaya implored the chief clerks to exhibit a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He gave the charge at a three-day Nigerian Army Chief Clerks’ Convention with the theme: “Enhancing Professionalism and Responsiveness in NA Chief Clerks For Optimal Performance”.

The event was held at the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Abalti Barracks, Lagos State.

The COAS charged the clerks to desist from fraudulent practices such as falsification of documents, non-rendition of returns, unauthorised publications, and dissemination of classified information.

He said that such unpatriotic acts could have dire consequences on the image of the Nigerian Army.

Yahaya said that the convention would enable the clerks to develop the needed capacity for discharge of their duties as trained confidential secretaries and chief clerks of their various formations and units.

“Your role, if carried out effectively, will no doubt, contribute immensely toward the actualisation of my vision for the Nigerian Army,” he said.

According to the army chief, the vision is to have a Nigerian Army ready to accomplish the assigned missions in a joint environment in the defence of Nigeria.

“Consequently, I strongly implore all of you to take this convention very seriously and make good use of the opportunity to enhance your professional skills,” the COAS said.

“You must therefore strive to lead by example and imbibe all the core values of the NA to ensure professionalism and honesty in the discharge of your duties.

“Additionally, you must consider your service as a sacrifice for the betterment of the system especially on issues bordering on all clerical matters,” he said.

The COAS advised the clerks to take the convention seriously and maximise the associated benefits so as to ensure effectiveness in accordance with the theme of the convention.

“You must endeavour to seize every opportunity to develop yourselves and acquire requisite skills so as to be prepared to surmount challenges,” he said.

