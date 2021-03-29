Army chief reiterates resolve towards battling security challenges | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Army chief reiterates resolve towards battling security challenges
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has pledged that the Nigerian Army will remain resolute in dealing with the prevailing security threats across the country in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive.
Attahiru stated this at the opening of the Combined Chief of Army Staff First Quarter Conference and Nigerian Army Operations Retreat 2021 on Monday, March 29, in Abuja.
He said that the Nigerian Army was committed to implementing Buhari’s marching orders to the armed forces to decisively deal with all security challenges facing the country.
Attahiru said the retreat would provide a platform to reassess the threat environment and review army’s operations with a view to identifying gaps that could be addressed in the planning and conduct of future operations.
“In this regard, I want to state that the Nigerian Army under my watch will remain resolute in decisively dealing with any threat confronting the country.
“Hence, I have directed that serious attention must be given to sustaining and improving the tempo in all ongoing Nigerian Army operations across the country.
“Commanders must therefore glean from my command philosophy to ensure that operational and administrative proficiency of Nigerian Army formations and units are sustained and improved upon,” he said.
Attahiru said it was in line with the president’s directive and his intent to rebuild the army into formidable force that he released his command philosophy which include readiness, capacity, continuous leadership development and duty to country as cardinal pillars.
According to him, readiness entails mission-oriented training, functional manning and equipping while capacity will be built on the dependability of the Nigerian Army to accomplish any mission in line with norms enshrined in our core values and ethics.
He said that continuous leadership development would ensure that the Nigerian Army continues to roll out innovative 21st century commanders.
He, however, implored all formation and unit commanders to immediately key into his vision with a view to take the Nigerian Army to greater heights.
On logistics, Attahiru said that the army would soon receive combat enablers that would enhance and boost its operations.
He added that concerted effort was being made to eliminate the threat of improvised explosive devices which had been a major impediment to troops and operations in Operation Lafiya Dole.
“Again, in order to increase our operational capabilities, I have approved the purchase of spare parts and directed that damaged and unserviceable equipment in the theater be back loaded for immediate repairs.
“I want to assure you that I am determined in rebuilding the fighting skills, capacity, confidence and morale of our troops across the various theatres of operations.
“To achieve this, my top priorities for the second and third quarters of the year would be training.
“I will ensure that through functional training, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army are equipped with the right competences and skills to effectively undertake missions in addition to developing special operations forces.
“This would be closely followed by procurement that ensures appropriate kitting and provision of protective gear, weapons, equipment and platforms,” he said.
Attahiru also promised to ensure troops’ welfare would be given paramount attention as well as ensuring sound administration of troops and their families.
