Army chief reportedly orders release of soldier detained for publicly accepting marriage proposal

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has reportedly ordered the immediate release of a female soldier, Sofiat Hannah Akinlabi, who was detained for publicly accepting a marriage proposal from a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kwara State.

Akinlabi was detained after video clips where she was seen accepting a marriage proposal from the corps member simply identified as Remi at the NYSC orientation camp in Yikpata, Kwara State, went viral on social media.

In one of the clips recorded on the camp’s parade ground, the corps member was seen holding a ring as he knelt to ask the soldier to marry him.

The army authorities accused the soldier of violating military rules and regulations by getting involved in a public display of an amorous relationship with a paramilitary trainee – a corps member.

Many Nigerians including civil society organizations later intervened and urged the army authorities to release the detained soldier.

A source at the Nigeria Army Headquarters told journalists on Saturday that the army chief took the decision in the spirit of Christmas.

The source said that the young woman had been warned and reprimanded for breaching the extant rule guiding the conduct of military personnel.

“The soldier had been forgiven and released from detention to join her family and friends to celebrate Christmas.

“The decision was in line with the COAS vision to have a Professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria,” the source added.

