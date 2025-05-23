Army chief to troops: Show no mercy to terrorists

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, on Friday, ordered commanding officers and soldiers to clear out terrorists from Nigeria’s territory without showing any mercy.

Oluyede gave the order at the closing ceremony of the COAS Biennial conference in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He said: “Ladies and gentlemen, there is no contesting our decision to completely neutralise these detractors to peace.

“Thus, I charge each and every officer and soldier to spare no quarter in running these terrorists and criminals to the ground

“They (terrorists) seek to disrupt our way of life and destroy the society that our forefathers built. We will not allow such to happen.”

The COAS insisted that every strategic decision made at the conference must be adopted to achieve the objectives of the first Biennial conference.

“As a fallout of our deliberations, we will in the coming weeks, induct more combat enablers into our operations.

“However, we need to understand that the strength of the Nigerian Army does not solely lie on the weapons we place on the battlefield, but more in the will of our soldiers who wield them.

“Accordingly, it behooves on everyone seated here to show exemplary leadership, to mentor (soldiers) and guide the next generation on the right path.

“Today, we are faced with an adversary that threatens the very fabrics of our socio- cultural heritage.

“It is worthy to note that the depth of discourse and clarity of thought expressed during our sessions reflected the intellectual rigour and strategic foresight required to thrust the Nigerian Army into the future filled with unprecedented possibilities,” Oluyede added.

