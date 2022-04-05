Army chief, Yahaya charges troops to crush Boko Haram insurgents, bandits

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Faruk Yahaya, assured Nigerians on Tuesday that the Nigerian Army would deal with every form of insecurity in the country.

Yahaya, who stated this at a one-day seminar titled: “Intensifying Warrior Ethos” in Abuja, said the volatile and complex security emergencies facing the nation had necessitated the continuous review of the national security architecture to contain the threats.

Represented by the Chief of Army Policy and Plans, Anthony Omozoje, the COAS noted that the Boko Haram insurgency, kidnapping, banditry, and other criminal activities have continued to pose substantial threats to the nation.

He charged the troops to remain resolute and crush all the enemies of the country.

Yahaya said: “Let me also seize this opportunity to reiterate the unwavering commitment of the President, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces for his invaluable support to the Nigerian army towards ensuring success in our various operations.

“We must on our part, continue to justify these resources and goodwill by consistently executing all assigned tasks swiftly and in the most efficient and professional manner as warriors.”

