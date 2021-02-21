Army commander warns soldiers against harassing innocent civilians | Ripples Nigeria

Soldiers of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven have been warned against harassing innocent civilians, but rather go after criminals.

The Commander of the task Force, Maj.-Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, handed down the warning at the inauguration of a special operation code-named “Hakorin Damisa” on Saturday in Bassa.

The special operation, scheduled to last for four days is aimed at reducing insecurity in some parts of Bassa and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau.

Major General Okonkwo further admonished the troops to be professional in their conduct, urging them to ensure that isolated killings, attacks and counter-attacks, armed robberies, kidnappings, banditry, and other criminal acts were drastically reduced.

He said: “You are here to dominate, neutralise the bad guys and stop all forms of insecurity in this area.

“Do not harass innocent civilians, they are not the enemy. Neither Irigwe nor Fulani are the enemies, the criminals are the enemies, so go after them.

“You must be professional in your conduct and operate within the ambit of the law.

“I want results, not excuses. So, ensure you dominate and stop the killings.”

According to the commander, the special operation became necessary as it was aimed at addressing the rising spate of killings in parts of Bassa and Riyom LGAs.

