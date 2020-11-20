Army commences Operation Crocodile Smile VI in Bayelsa

The Nigerian Army on Friday launched Operation Crocodile Smile VI exercise in the South-South state of Bayelsa.

The event took place at the Army Super Camp, Ema-Okenema in the Ogbia Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

The General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Olu Irefin, while speaking during the launch, said the exercise was at the behest of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, to enhance the operational capability of army personnel.

According to him, the exercise would end on December 31 and “it is targeted at curtailing prevailing security threats such as cultism, illegal oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism and other crimes in the state.”

Irefin also pledged that the Nigerian Army is ready to cooperate with other security agencies and uphold professional ethics as well as standard rules of engagement for internal security operations.

Speaking at the event, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, praised the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their services, which he said culminated in the successful inauguration of his administration on February 14.

Diri, who was represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, particularly thanked the army for the role its men and officers played to prevent the breakdown of law and order in the state.

According to him, if not for the gallantry and professionalism of the army, Bayelsa would have been thrown into chaos as a result of the Supreme Court ruling on February 13.

He also expressed gratitude to security agencies for being alive to their responsibilities during the #EndSARS protests to forestall carnage in the state.

He said: “Your singular show of professionalism was able to nip in the bud the rascality and criminal activities that tried to rear up their ugly heads as a result of the Supreme Court decision that restored our stolen mandate on the 13th of February 2020.

“If not of your effort, we believe that the carnage that took take place in the state would have gone beyond what we saw. So, we want to thank the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for the roles you all played in the events that led to our successful swearing-in on the 14th of February.”

