News
Army court to martial 14 officers, nine soldiers for alleged misconduct
The Commander of the Army Headquarters Garrison, Maj.-Gen Koko Isoni, on Thursday, inaugurated a General Court Martial to try 14 officers and nine soldiers for alleged breach of the Armed Forces Act.
Isoni convened the court martial at the Scorpion Officer’ Mess in Asokoro, Abuja, in line with the powers conferred on him by Section 131 (2) (d) of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20 LFN, 2004 for the trial of personnel alleged to have committed different offences.
In his address, the commander assured the accused persons that justice would be done to all parties concerned by the panel.
The court is headed by Brig.-Gen. MO Eteng; while Maj. AD Roberts will serve as the judge’s advocate.
The court is expected to sit for 60 days
Isoni urged the panel to eschew technicalities and ensure justice for all.
He also advised all those appearing before the court to shun unnecessary delays that could prolong the trials.
