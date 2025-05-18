Army crackdown on oil theft intensifies, arrests 38 suspects, destroys 28 illegal refineries across Niger Delta

In a sweeping operation against crude oil theft and illegal refining activities, troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Division have arrested 38 suspects and dismantled 28 illegal refineries across the Niger Delta.

The intensive six-day joint operation, which ran from May 12 to 18, also led to the seizure of over 700,000 litres of stolen petroleum products and the destruction of numerous locally made boats used in illicit oil activities.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations for 6 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Danjuma, who highlighted the collaboration between the army and other security agencies in curbing oil-related crimes in the region.

“Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army in conjunction with other security agencies have intensified the crackdown against Crude Oil Theft and associated crimes across the Niger Delta Region,” the statement read.

“The operations, which were conducted between 12 and 18 May 2025 led to the arrest of 38 suspected oil thieves, deactivation of 28 illegal refining sites, several locally made boats used for the criminality destroyed, with over 700,000 litres of stolen products recovered across the Niger Delta Region.”

In Rivers State, significant progress was made around Okolomade, Orashi, and Ozochi Forests, where troops uncovered an illegal pipeline connection directly attached to a Wellhead in Ozochi Forest. Follow-up operations revealed a massive cache of illegal products:

“Troops discovered over 200 sacks of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil with over 300,000 litres of stolen crude in cooking ovens, and 300,000 litres of stolen AGO confiscated. Other seizures included six cooking ovens of 100,000 litres capacity each, four reservoirs, six receivers, pumping machines, and generators,” the statement noted.

Additionally, the troops intercepted hoses used to siphon the stolen oil across distances. Three suspects were arrested at the site.

In another successful operation, intelligence led soldiers to Alode Junction in Eleme, where a truck bearing Lagos registration numbers LSR 546 YH and LND 974 XD was discovered carrying over 45,000 litres of stolen AGO. At Obiafor Forest, five suspects were apprehended for establishing a new illegal bunkering camp.

“Additionally, troops discovered a locally made reservoir, situated 300 meters away from an abandoned Wellhead laden with over 25,000 litres of stolen crude,” Danjuma stated.

“At Olughighi area, a wooden boat loaded with over 10,000 litres of stolen crude hidden in the Creeks was demobilised.”

The Imo River area was also combed, resulting in the dismantling of seven illegal refining sites, along with 31 drum pots, 10 receivers, 38 sacks, and over 7,000 litres of stolen products recovered.

In Ahoada East LGA, a sting operation at a makeshift accommodation in Amahausa Community uncovered more than 50 sacks of illegally refined oil, estimated at 2,500 litres.

In Bayelsa State, troops shut down an illegal refining site at Biseni in Yenagoa LGA containing six ovens, receivers, and over 2,000 litres of stolen products. At Isonogbene Creek in Southern Ijaw, another refinery was deactivated, with 1,500 litres of crude discovered in a reservoir.

Operations extended to Delta State, where soldiers entered Ughoton Creeks in Warri South LGA and destroyed three active artisanal refineries. The team recovered sacks and six drums with over 3,600 litres of crude and AGO.

“At Wellhead 3 Olomoro Flow Station in Isoko South LGA, troops intercepted a truck with Registration Number MUS 948 XN loaded with crude oil close to the flow station. The driver was arrested and is being interrogated accordingly,” the army noted.

In Akwa Ibom State, troops intercepted a minibus on the Abak–Ikot Abasi road in Abak LGA. The vehicle, bearing plate number BMT 459 XA, was loaded with over 1,170 litres of illegally refined AGO stored in nylon bags. The driver is currently in custody.

Speaking during an on-the-spot assessment tour, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, commended the troops and urged them to maintain professionalism and momentum in the campaign.

He reassured them, saying their welfare remains a top priority.

