Army debunks alleged attack on Nigerian villages by Cameroonian militants

The Nigerian Army has debunked rumours of an attack on some Nigerian villages by the Ambazonia militants, a separatist group operating in the South-Western parts of Cameroon which shares close borders with Cross River State.

There were several media reports on Monday that the militants had invaded Boki local government area of Cross River on Sunday night where they attacked several villages, killing dozens of people in the process.

But in a statement on Tuesday by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army dismissed the story, saying that though it had intelligence reports that the militants had launched an attack on some communities on Sunday, but the attack did not happen on Nigerian territory.

“The Nigerian Army has been notified of a statement insinuating that Nigerian villages were attacked by Cameroonian separatists on 29 May, 2022,” the statement reads.

“Contrary to the misinformation, own troops deployed at Danare received information on Sunday morning about the said attack. The troops immediately mobilised to the Bashu community, which was allegedly under attack.

“On their arrival, it was revealed that Bashu was not under attack and no external incursion was recorded; rather the separatists attacked Obonyi 2 and Njasha, both of which are communities located in the Republic of Cameroon.

“Four victims of the attack, who crossed over to Nigerian territory were later rescued by our troops and operatives of Nigerian Immigration Services. The attack was therefore not within

