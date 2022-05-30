Army dismisses reports of attack on Nigerian villages by Cameroonian militants

The Nigerian Army on Monday dismissed reports on the attack of some villages in the country by Cameroonian separatist group, Ambazonia.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, who dismissed the reports in a statement, said the villages attacked by the militants on Sunday were not within Nigeria’s territory.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Army has been notified of a statement insinuating that Nigerian villages were attacked by Cameroonian separatists on 29 May 2022.

“Contrary to the misinformation, own troops deployed at Danare received information on Sunday morning about the said attack. The troops immediately mobilised to the Bashu community, which was allegedly under attack.

“On their arrival, it was revealed that Bashu was not under attack and no external incursion was recorded; rather the separatists attacked Obonyi 2 and Njasha, both of which are communities located in the Republic of Cameroon.

“Four victims of the attack who crossed over to Nigerian territory were later rescued by our troops and operatives of Nigerian Immigration Services. The attack was therefore not within Nigerian territory as claimed.”

