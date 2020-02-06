Army inaugurates court martial panel to try 8 soldiers in Sokoto

Latest Politics

February 6, 2020
Army expresses frustration, declares B'Haram war has been politicised
The acting General Officer Commanding, 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Aminu Bande, on Wednesday inaugurated a court martial panel to handle the prosecution of nine soldiers for various offences.

While inaugurating the court martial panel at the Giginya Army Barracks Sokoto, Brig. Gen. Bande said: “The conduct of military trials is to deal with matters that pertain directly to the discipline, efficiency and morale of the military.

“Court martial trial is a regimental and judicial exercise that may review, reduce or remove the rights and privileges of any convicted service personnel. Hence, the need to convene a court martial to speedily dispose cases and dispense justice to offenders.”

The panel, headed by the, Brig. Gen. B.T. Bello, with defence counsel available for the accused personnel, adjourned sitting till February 19, 2020 for commencement of trial, when the offences of the soldiers will be stated.

