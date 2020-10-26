Army kills 38 bandits, arrests 98 logistics suppliers in Katsina

The Nigerian Army on Monday said its Operation Sahel Sanity operating in the North-West has killed 38 bandits and 98 of their logistics suppliers and collaborators in Katsina State between 4th September and October 25.

The Acting Director, Defense Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, stated this at a press briefing at the Army Super Camp 4, Faskari, Katsina State.

Onyeuko further disclosed that 30 Dane guns, 941 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and 5 live cartridges were captured during various encounters with troops.

According to him, a total of 131 cows, 154 sheep/rams and 1 camel were recovered, adding that in all the search and rescue operations carried out, 108 kidnapped victims were rescued, 90 bandit’s informants and collaborators, 3 rustled cattle marketers and 12 bandits’ logistics suppliers were arrested.

He said: ‘’In furtherance of the Nigerian Army’s mandate to completely rid the North West zone of the country of armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers and incessant killings of innocent citizens, the gallant troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY have intensified operational activities in the theatre of operation during the period under review’’.

READ ALSO: Army officer, two others die during clash with bandits in Katsina

‘’This has led to the degradation of the bandits and their activities to the barest minimum as indicative by the successes recorded. These gains are gradually bringing stability and normalcy back to the zone as evident by the massive resumption of farming and Socio-economic activities’’.

Continuing, the defense spokesman noted that the successes recorded so far by the troops to the sacrifice, commitment and gallantry they exhibited with some even paying the supreme price, maintaining that the troops have continued to dominate all the hitherto volatile areas with confidence building patrols, ambushes and clearance operations to deny the bandits and other criminal elements any freedom of action.

Join the conversation

Opinions