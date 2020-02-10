Army launches manhunt for Major who escaped after conviction

The Nigerian Army said it had launched a manhunt for one Major Akeem Oseni, who escaped after a General Court Marshal sitting at the Mess of the Nigerian Army Headquarters, Asokoro, Abuja, found him guilty of the death of one Lance Corporal Benjamin Collins.

Oseni, alongside Major Ogbemudia Osawe and Second Lieutenant Nuhu Dogary were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for torturing Lance Corporal Collins to death on Friday.

The Army also indicated that it had sent signal to all its units and formations, as well as the police and the Department of State Services to arrest Oseni.

Oseni and his co-convicts were said to have moved Collins from a guardroom at Mogadishu Barracks, Abuja, where he was being held, to a bush near Ihejirika Quarters along Abuja-Nyanya Expressway, where he was said to have been assaulted.

Collins died after the assault, and his corpse was deposited at Asokoro General Hospital mortuary.

The Army signal reads: “The GCM sitting at Army Headquarters Command Mess, Abuja, delivered a judgment on the case between the Nigerian Army versus Major A.A. Oseni, N/12127; Major O.U. Osawe, N/12004; Captain S.E. Amosu, N/13041; and Second Lieutenant N.B. Dogary, N/16390. The accused officers were charged with manslaughter, punishable under Section 105 of the AFA CAP A20 LFN 2004.

“Findings: Captain Amosu, N/13041, was found not guilty and was discharged and acquitted, while Majors Oseni, Osawe and 2Lt Dogary were found guilty and awarded 10 years’ imprisonment.

“However, after pronouncement of judgement, the accused officers marched out of the court premises with Captain K.S. Chime, and proceeded to Captain J.E Akwaraonwu’s office.

“Thereafter, Major Oseni took an excuse from Captain Chime to use the toilet. At about 7pm same day, Major Oseni was nowhere to be found. A thorough search was carried out within and outside the mess’ premises, but the accused was not found.

“Meanwhile, Major Osawe and 2 Lt Dogary are currently under the Special Investigations Bureau’s custody pending further action. The Army Headquarters Garrrison has mounted a manhunt for the convicted officer. The Nigeria Police and DSS have also been contacted.”

