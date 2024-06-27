Army leaders arrested in Bolivia after failed coup attempt

In a dramatic turn of events, two top Bolivian army leaders, General Juan Jose Zuniga and Admiral Juan Arnez Salvador, were arrested on Wednesday after a failed coup attempt against President Luis Arce’s government.

The attempted coup, which lasted about five hours, saw soldiers and tanks take position in front of government buildings in Plaza Murillo, prompting global condemnation.

Zuniga, the dismissed army chief, claimed that the “armed forces intend to restructure democracy, to make it a true democracy and not one run by the same few people for 30, 40 years.”

However, his attempt was thwarted, and he was captured and forced into a police car while addressing reporters.

President Arce, who fired Zuniga and Salvador, swore in new military leaders and urged the Bolivian people to “organize and mobilize against the coup d’etat in favor of democracy.”

Read also: Heritage Bank issues will be resolved soon, Army chief, Lagbaja assures troops

He also stated, “No one can take away the democracy we have won.”

Former President Evo Morales, who has been at odds with Arce, called for a “national mobilization to defend democracy” and accused the government of corruption and tolerating drug trafficking.

The international community, including the US, UN, and Latin American leaders, condemned the attempted coup and called for respect for democracy and the constitutional order.

The arrests of Zuniga and Salvador mark a significant development in Bolivia’s political crisis, which has been marked by polarization and internal conflict within the ruling MAS party.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now