Army lieutenant killed, four soldiers wounded in terrorists ambush – DHQ clarifies

The Defence Headquarters, on Sunday, clarified that only an Army Lieutenant was killed and four other soldiers wounded when Boko Haram terrorists ambushed the troops along Buratai – Buni Gari road last Thursday.

DHQ further disclosed that six terrorists were killed when troops pursued the terrorists to their hideouts and engaged them in a shootout.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen Edward Buba, made this known in a statement titled, “Report On Ambush Along Road Buratai to Buni Gari in Operation Hadin Kai Operational Theatre”.

He said: “On 5 April 2024 at about 0935hrs, Troops of Operation Hadin Kai encountered terrorist ambush along Road Buratai – Buni Gari.

“Sadly, during the encounter, troops lost a Lieutenant that was killed in action.

“While 4 personnel were wounded in action and receiving treatment.

“Troops reinforcement pursued the terrorist to their hideout within the Timbuktu Triangle and made contact.

“Troops neutralised 6 of the terrorist recovering 5 AK 47 rifles and 103 rounds of the 7. 62mm special ammunition.

“The remaining terrorist ran in disarray . However, troops are in hunt of the remnant terrorist that fled the firefight.”

