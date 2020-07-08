Army loses two soldiers, kills 17 terrorists in Damboa ambush

The Defence Headquarters says troops of the 25 Task Force Brigade have killed 17 Boko Haram/Islamic State criminals in an attack along Damboa-Maiduguri Road on Tuesday.

Major Gen. John Enenche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, in a statement on Wednesday, also disclosed that two soldiers were killed during the attack, while four sustained gunshot wounds.

According to Enenche, a cache of arms and ammunition were equally captured by the soldiers.

He said: “On Tuesday, the troops of 25 Task Force Brigade deployed at Damboa in conjunction with elements of Sector 2 Special Forces while on clearance operations along Damboa -Maiduguri Road, made contact with a Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals’ ambush team along their axis of advance.

“Instinctively, the valiant troops outflanked and engaged the criminals with an overwhelming volume of firepower, forcing them to withdraw in disarray.

“17 Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals were neutralized as several others were believed to have narrowly escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds while a cache of arms and ammunition were equally captured by the gallant troops.

“Regrettably, two valiant soldiers paid the supreme price while four others were wounded in action.

“However, the wounded in action soldiers have been evacuated to a military medical facility and currently responding positively to treatment.”

