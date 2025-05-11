Army nabs suspected criminal syndicate linked to attacks in Plateau, Kaduna

Nigerian Army troops have apprehended two suspects believed to be behind a string of violent crimes in communities across Plateau and Kaduna States, following a coordinated intelligence-driven operation.

The arrests were made by personnel of the Nigerian Army’s 3 Division and Operation Safe Haven (OpSH), who carried out the mission in collaboration with an intelligence agency. The suspects were reportedly involved in criminal activities in the Gashish and Kurra Falls areas of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area (LGA) in Plateau State, as well as the Gwantu and Fadan Karshe areas of Sanga LGA in Kaduna State.

Confirming the development on Sunday, Major Samson Zhakom, Media Information Officer of Operation Safe Haven, said the operation was based on actionable intelligence.

“Troops of 3 Division/Operation Safe Haven, supported by an Intelligence Agency, conducted an intelligence-based operation in the early hours of 11 May 2025, at Marit Mazat in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State,” Zhakom stated.

He added that the arrests followed an earlier breakthrough on May 10, when troops apprehended a suspected gunrunner and kidnapper, Yahaya Adamu, in Barakin Gangare, also in Barkin Ladi LGA.

A follow-up operation led to the capture of another notorious suspect, Saeedu Haruna, along with the recovery of weapons and equipment.

“During follow-up operations, troops apprehended a notorious gunrunner/kidnapper, Saeedu Haruna, and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, and one ITEL phone,” Zhakom disclosed.

Preliminary investigations have linked the arrested individuals and their syndicate to the majority of criminal incidents in the targeted regions.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested suspects and their syndicate are responsible for most of the criminal activities along Gashish and Kurra Falls in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State, as well as in Gwantu and Fadan Karshe in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State,” he said.

Zhakom also revealed that the suspects are currently in custody and cooperating with ongoing interrogations.

“The suspects are making useful confessions while in custody, and efforts are ongoing to track and arrest other members of the criminal syndicate, as well as recover their weapons,” he added.

The successful operation marks another step in the military’s ongoing efforts to restore peace and security to troubled parts of Nigeria’s North Central region.

