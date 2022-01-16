Connect with us

News

Army neutralises Boko Haram-ISWAP terrorists in Borno offensive

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nigerian army denies gunning down traders in Aba

The Nigerian Army has eliminated Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists in an offensive after attempts to infiltrate the ancient town of Biu, Borno State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Brigadier General, Director Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu titled, “Operation Hadin Kai: Decisive Blow, as Troops Neutralise BHT/ISWAP Terrorists in Biu Attempted Infiltration.”

According to Nwachukwu, the “troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force (JTF) North East Operation HADIN KAI have dealt decisively with Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists, who made frantic attempt to infiltrate the ancient town of Biu, Borno State.

“The criminal elements met their Waterloo, when the gallant troops of 231 Battalion and 331 Artillery Regiment swiftly routed them in a failed incursion at Maina Hari village in Biu on Saturday15 January 2022.”

READ ALSO: Chibok residents cry out as Boko Haram/ISWAP lay siege to community

The statement further noted how the troops unleashed its arsenal of superior firepower in order to overpower the terrorists, killing five in the process, while restoring peace in the town of Biu.

“In the intense battle, troops unleashed superior fire power on the terrorists, neutralizing five BH/ISWAP terrorists, compelling others to withdraw in disarray..

“The gallant troops also captured from the terrorists, one gun truck, one Deshka M Anti Aircraft Gun, one HK 21 Machine Gun, one Rocket Propelled Grenade Bomb, 137 rounds of 12.7mm Anti-Aircraft Rounds amongst others. Troops are currently in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists,” the statement read.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

6 + five =

Investigations

Investigations3 weeks ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...