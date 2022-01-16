Army neutralises Boko Haram-ISWAP terrorists in Borno offensive

The Nigerian Army has eliminated Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists in an offensive after attempts to infiltrate the ancient town of Biu, Borno State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Brigadier General, Director Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu titled, “Operation Hadin Kai: Decisive Blow, as Troops Neutralise BHT/ISWAP Terrorists in Biu Attempted Infiltration.”

According to Nwachukwu, the “troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force (JTF) North East Operation HADIN KAI have dealt decisively with Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists, who made frantic attempt to infiltrate the ancient town of Biu, Borno State.

“The criminal elements met their Waterloo, when the gallant troops of 231 Battalion and 331 Artillery Regiment swiftly routed them in a failed incursion at Maina Hari village in Biu on Saturday15 January 2022.”

The statement further noted how the troops unleashed its arsenal of superior firepower in order to overpower the terrorists, killing five in the process, while restoring peace in the town of Biu.

“In the intense battle, troops unleashed superior fire power on the terrorists, neutralizing five BH/ISWAP terrorists, compelling others to withdraw in disarray..

“The gallant troops also captured from the terrorists, one gun truck, one Deshka M Anti Aircraft Gun, one HK 21 Machine Gun, one Rocket Propelled Grenade Bomb, 137 rounds of 12.7mm Anti-Aircraft Rounds amongst others. Troops are currently in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists,” the statement read.

