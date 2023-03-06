Army opens investigation into soldiers’ deaths in Sokoto

The Nigerian Army has commenced an investigation into the death of soldiers in Sokoto State.

A soldier attached to the Forward Operations Base in Rabbah, Sokoto, opened fire on his colleagues on Sunday evening and later killed himself.

The Director of Army Public Relations Officer, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, however, said the circumstances leading to the incident had not been ascertained.

He added that the troops were deployed for internal security operations in the area before the incident.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Army has instituted investigations into the unfortunate incident of a soldier who killed his colleagues and himself at Forward Operations Base Rabbah, Sokoto State.

“The sad and rare incident occurred on the evening of Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the FOB, where troops were deployed for Internal Security Operations.

“The circumstances leading to the incident could not be immediately ascertained as the soldier who killed his colleagues also shot himself immediately.

“The authorities of the Nigerian Army are deeply concerned about this unusual and ugly development and have therefore instituted a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident. It is envisaged that the findings of the BOI will help forestall such ugly and bizarre occurrences in the future.”

