Army orders probe of personnel involved in death of Abia hotel manager

The Nigerian Army has ordered an immediate investigation into the death of the manager of a hotel in Umuahia, the capital of Abia State who was reportedly tortured to death by some military personnel following the drowning of a cadet in the facility’s swimming pool.

The DHQ in a statement on Sunday, said the Army headquarters has ordered the arrest and investigation of the officers involved in torturing of the manager of Damgrete Hotel, to death.

The victim identified as Achimugu James Etubi, was reportedly tortured to death by some Army officers over the death of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) officer, Cadet Emmanuel Chidiebere Onyemereche, in the hotel’s pool.

The Army statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, stated that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, in his response to the incident, “has promptly ordered a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the facts and bring to book anyone found culpable.”

“The NA extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased Manager, Mr Achimugu James Etubi, and the Nigerian Air Force Officer Cadet Emmanuel Chidiebere Onyemereche and assure the public that every effort will be made to ensure that justice is served.

“The Army is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and discipline, and therefore any personnel found culpable of wrongdoing will face appropriate legal sanctions.”

The Army statement stressed that the service will continue to safeguard the security of all citizens and is committed to remaining steadfast in its mission to promote lasting peace and security throughout Nigeria.

