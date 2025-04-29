Connect with us

News

Army raids criminal hideout, arrests 31 suspects in Edo

Published

2 hours ago

on

Men of the Nigerian Army, 4 Brigade, Benin, have arrested 31 suspected criminals during a raid on a building in Edo State.

The Brigade’s Public Relations Officer, Capt. Chinonso Oteh, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Benin City.

Oteh said the operation, which took place on Monday at First Bank Estate, Awesome Garden, along the Benin-Sapele Bypass, was led by the Brigade Commander, Brig-Gen Ebenezer Oduyebo.

This, according to him, followed credible intelligence on the activities of a notorious fraud syndicate operating from the location.

He said that the suspects were allegedly engaging in cybercrime, kidnapping, robbery, and other criminal activities.

The spokesman listed items recovered from the scene to include a Toyota vehicle, smartphones, laptops, cash, fetish materials, and a shrine pot believed to be used for ritual purposes.

Oteh said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that some of the suspects were lured into the compound by one Mr. Marvin Osabunye, who is currently on the run, under the false promise of giving them employment.

“Many of them ended up trapped in the building for between one and two years without freedom of movement.

“The suspects and victims, along with all recovered items, had been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benin Directorate Office, for further investigation and prosecution.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

eighteen − 10 =


 

Investigations

Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations3 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...