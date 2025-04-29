Army raids criminal hideout, arrests 31 suspects in Edo

Men of the Nigerian Army, 4 Brigade, Benin, have arrested 31 suspected criminals during a raid on a building in Edo State.

The Brigade’s Public Relations Officer, Capt. Chinonso Oteh, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Benin City.

Oteh said the operation, which took place on Monday at First Bank Estate, Awesome Garden, along the Benin-Sapele Bypass, was led by the Brigade Commander, Brig-Gen Ebenezer Oduyebo.

This, according to him, followed credible intelligence on the activities of a notorious fraud syndicate operating from the location.

He said that the suspects were allegedly engaging in cybercrime, kidnapping, robbery, and other criminal activities.

The spokesman listed items recovered from the scene to include a Toyota vehicle, smartphones, laptops, cash, fetish materials, and a shrine pot believed to be used for ritual purposes.

Oteh said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that some of the suspects were lured into the compound by one Mr. Marvin Osabunye, who is currently on the run, under the false promise of giving them employment.

“Many of them ended up trapped in the building for between one and two years without freedom of movement.

“The suspects and victims, along with all recovered items, had been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benin Directorate Office, for further investigation and prosecution.”

