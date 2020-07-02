Army releases wife of soldier who criticised Buratai over handling of Boko Haram fight

The Nigerian Army on Thursday freed Victoria Idakpini, the detained wife of one Lance Corporal Martins Idakpani, who allegedly slammed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, over the handling of Boko Haram fight.

Mrs. Idakpini was arrested last Tuesday after she granted a media interview, calling for the release of her husband.

Sources said the woman was locked up in a military guardroom and her phone confiscated.

However, the fate of the soldier is still unknown.

A human rights lawyer, Tope Akinyode had on Tuesday filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, against the Nigerian Army, the Chief of Army Staff, and the Attorney General of the Federation over the couple’s arrest and subsequent detention.

He urged the court to grant unconditional release of the soldier and his wife.

