Army reportedly arrests Benue cult group leader, ‘Azonto’ in Taraba

The suspected leader of a cult group in Benue State, Kefas Aondofa aka Azonto has been reportedly arrested by troops of the Nigerian Army in Taraba.

A military source told journalists on Friday the cult leader was arrested in a joint military operation on Thursday.

Azonto, who is the second in command to the late Benue militia warlord, Terwase Akwaza aka Gana, has been on the military watch list for terrorising communities in the Ukum local government area and other parts of the state.

The source added that the militant leader had been handed over to the Department of State Service (DSS) for questioning.

