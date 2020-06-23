Army rescues six abducted victims in Katsina

The Nigerian Army has rescued six persons abducted by armed bandits in Musa local government area of Katsina State.

The Brigade Commander in charge of 17 Brigade Headquarters, Katsina, Brig-Gen. Wama Idris, on Tuesday, handed over the victims to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, for a reunion with their families.

Idris, who was represented at the forum by Major Olabode Adedayo, said the victims were rescued by the Nigerian Army after a fierce gun duel with the kidnappers at a forest between Danmusa and Safana.

According to him, 11 persons were abducted but the troops were able to rescue six.

He said the troops would still comb the forests to rescue the remaining victims.

The SSG, who received the victims, thanked the Nigerian Army for rescuing the kidnapped persons.

He said the army operations against banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and armed robbery in Katsina State were yielding positive results

