Army rescues six hostages in Kaduna
Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued six persons held hostage by terrorists in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Monday.
He said the kidnapped victims were rescued during clearance patrols conducted around the Kangon Kadi general area of the Chikun LGA.
Aruwan noted that the troops, on clearance operation, fired at identified terrorists’ locations around the Kangon Kadi forest, Labi and the Udawa River, adding that the bandits fled from the Kangon Kadi area under the superior firepower of the troops, leaving behind six kidnapped victims at their camp.
He said, “Troops of the Nigerian Army rescued six kidnapped victims during clearance patrols conducted around the Kangon Kadi general area in Chikun LGA.
READ ALSO: Police arrests bandit, recovers 2 rifles in Kaduna
“According to operational feedback, the troops, under the Operation Forest Sanity, embarked on a clearance operation from Damba to Kangon Kadi, and fired on identified terrorists’ locations around the Kangon Kadi forest, Labi and the Udawa river.
“The terrorists fled from the Kangon Kadi area under the superior firepower of the troops, leaving behind six kidnapped victims at their camp. The victims were rescued by the troops, were: Iliya Gide, Rabi Ali, Hussaina Gide, Naomi Nuhu and her baby and Pamela Barage.”
“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i, noted the report with gratitude, and commended the troops for sustaining valiant efforts across several fronts.”
“Citizens will be updated on further developments.”
