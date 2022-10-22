Army rescues two more Chibok girls from Borno forest, 99 kidnapped victims

Troops of the Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army have rescued two more Chibok girls who were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014 inside a forest in Borno State.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Major General Waidi Shaibu, who disclosed this on Friday at a press briefing in Maiduguri, said 99 other abducted victims were also rescued from different Boko Haram and ISWAP camps in various operations in the past two weeks.

Gen. Shaibu gave the names of the rescued girls as Rejoice Sanki, 24, a mother of two children and Yagana Poly, 24, who has given birth to four children after they were married to the terrorists.

The GOC also said the OPHK troops on Thursday, encountered elements of the Boko Haram and in a fierce battle, killed no less than 31 and arrested 70 others.

“In the night of 20-21 October 2022, suspected Boko Haram elements raided Blabrine, a village located 45 kilometres to the east of the urban municipality of N’Guigmi. They abducted two people and fled with them.

“But the troops of the Operation Hadin Kai gave them a hot chase and in the fierce battle that ensued, were able to kill 31 of the terrorists while 70 were arrested,” he said.

