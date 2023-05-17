Army Unit rewards officers with bicycles

Fifty-eight soldiers serving with the Nigerian Army in Jos, Plateau State, were on Tuesday, rewarded with new bicycles and cash gifts by the General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Maj. Gen. Abdulsalam Ibrahim, for their hard work and dedication to duty.

While presenting the gifts to the soldiers at the Headquarters of the 3 Division Auditorium in Jos, Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations 3 Division Jos, Lt. Col. Ishaku Takwa, said the bicycles and cash gifts were part of the GOC’s vision to appreciate personnel for their commitment and also motivate others to be hard working.

“Presenting cash gifts and brand new bicycles to the soldiers is part of Gen. Abdulsalami Bagudu vision to reward hard work and commitment to duty and also serve as means to motivate other personnel in the cantonment to be more dedicated to their task,” Takwa said in a statement after the presentation.

“The GOC revealed that it was not just hard work that earned the recipients the award but a combination of hard work, results and character.

“Gen Ibrahim, however, warned that soldiers must not be found wanting, as anybody found engaging in misconduct shall face appropriate sanctions.

“He revealed that it was not just hard work that earned the recipients the award but a combination of hard results and character. He further maintained that character and attitude speaks volume of human personality.

“Never you think you have not been watched, and you must be seen to represent the Army positively anywhere you are,” the statement said.

