Army weaponry trainer arrested for affiliation with ISWAP commits suicide

Lance Corporal Jubril, a Nigerian Army official, is said to have committed suicide on Thursday after being captured in Gaidam, Yobe State, for alleged ties to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) militants.

Following his absence from duty, Jubril, a weapon instructor at the Army Battalion in Gaidam, was accused by his coworkers.

His phone was traced, according to a source who spoke to PRNigeria, and it was discovered that he was plotting with ISWAP militants.

The source said, “His colleagues began to suspect him when he went missing from duty for two days. His position was so crucial that you would not notice when he was not available. Some of his colleagues also said they saw him among the terrorists who attacked two separate local joints in Gaidam.

Read also: 104 ISWAP fighters, families surrender in Borno —Nigerian Army

“His phone was later tracked and signal was immediately sent to the Army base in Gashua, a neighbouring town and a manhunt was launched for him. He was on his way to Gombe State when he was arrested at the checkpoint.

“He used his skills as a weapon instructor, snatched a gun from one of those who arrested him and shot himself.”

Lt. Kennedy Anyanwu, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai, confirmed the occurrence.

Anyanwu said, “The sector has commenced a full scale investigation to unravel the circumstances that surrounded that incident. The investigation will also look into his accomplices.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now