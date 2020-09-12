Army will be ruthless with insurgents, bandits – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on said on Saturday the Nigerian Army would continue to be ruthless with insurgents, bandits, and other criminal elements in the country.

Buratai, who made the promise during his visit to the Army Super Camp Four, Faskari, said the army was determined to fish out the criminals from their hideouts in any part of the country.

The COAS said: “The bandits and other criminals are not spirits. They live among people. Let me assure you, we shall continue to be ruthless with the criminals. We are determined to work harder along with the support of other sister agencies to achieve peace in Nigeria.

“But, the earlier these criminals are not shielded, the sooner we will win the insecurity challenges. I will urge our people especially in the communities where our men are in operation to always supply us with credible information on the criminals so that together we will win the battle against insecurity.”

