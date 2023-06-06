Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how he struggled to tell wife about his secret son with their maid

Hollywood actor and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger has explained how he struggled to tell his wife about his secret son with their housemaid.

Schwarzenegger who veered into politics after a distinguished career in body building, business, and entertainment, said it was hard for him to tell his then wife Maria Shriver about his secret son, Joseph Baena, now 25, with their housekeeper Mildred Baena.

According to a report by The Sun, Schwarzenegger explained the story about how he summoned up courage to tell his wife about his secret son in his forthcoming, three-part Netflix docuseries.

The report noted that the ‘Terminator’ actor and Shriver had been in marriage counseling during his time as Governor of California.

“One day, the counselor said, ‘Today Maria wants to be very specific about something,’” Schwarzenegger reportedly said.

“She wants to know if you’re the father of Joseph’. I thought my heart stopped. And then I told the truth. ‘Yes, Maria. Joseph is my son’. She was obviously crushed by that.”

According to the report, Mildred Baena believed she was impregnated by her own husband, but he began to suspect otherwise as John grew older with the same features as Schwarzenegger .

“In the beginning I really didn’t know, but the older he (John) got, the more it became clear to me,”

Schwarzenegger said. “It was then just a matter of, ‘How do you keep this quiet?’”

