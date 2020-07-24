AROTILE: NAF hands over suspect, vehicle to police

24 hours after she was committed to mother earth, the Nigerian Air Force on Friday transferred the case of the country’s first female combat helicopter pilot, late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile to the police for investigation and possible prosecution.

NAF handed over the prime suspect, Nehemiah Adejoh and the duo of Igbekele Folorunsho and Festus Gbayegun who were with him when the accident that killed the helicopter pilot occurred, to the police.

The Force released the Kia Sorento SUV with Registration Number AZ 478 MKA involved in the lone accident to the police to aid the investigation.

Arotile, who died on July 14 at the NAF Base, Kaduna, was buried at the Military Cemetery in Abuja, Thursday.

