AROTILE: NAF releases findings, discloses identity of ex-classmate involved in killing incident

Details of preliminary investigations carried out by the Nigerian Airforce has revealed the identity of the driver of the car that hit the late combat flying officer, Tolulope Arotile.

At a briefing in Abuja, the NAF Director of Public Relations, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola stated that the driver, identified as “Mr Nehemiah Adejoh”, happened to be an ex-school mate of the deceased Flying Officer at the Air Force Secondary School, Kaduna.

He said, “Mr Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun, drove past her in a Kia Sorento SUV, with Registration Number, AZ 478 MKA. It is noteworthy that Nehemiah Adejoh, Folorunsho and Gbayegun are all civilians who live outside NAF Base Kaduna, but were on their way to visit one Mrs Chioma Ugwu, wife of Squadron Leader Chukwuemeka Ugwu, who lives at Ekagbo Quarters on the Base.

“Upon recognising their schoolmate, Arotile, after passing her, Mr Adejoh, who was driving, reversed the vehicle, ostensibly in an attempt to quickly meet up with the deceased, who was walking in the opposite direction. In the process, the vehicle struck Flying Officer Arotile from the rear, knocking her down with significant force and causing her to hit her head on the pavement. The vehicle then ran over parts of her body as it veered off the road beyond the kerb and onto the pavement, causing her further injuries.”

He noted that Arotile was rushed to the hospital in the base where she was confirmed dead at about 4:45pm

He further mentioned that alcohol tests were carried out on the three which all returned negative as no trace of substance was found in their systems.

He however stated that the driver drove without a license on the day of the incident.

The NAF P.R.O further added that the case had been transferred to the Nigeria Police Force since the suspects were civilians.

