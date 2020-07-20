AROTILE: US reacts to death of Nigeria’s first female combat pilot

The United States of America has reacted to the untimely death of Tolulope Arotile, Nigeria’s first female combat pilot.

The US mission in Nigeria issued a statement on Monday expressing grief over the death of Arotile who was accidentally killed by a former classmate.

In the statement via its official Twitter account, the US Mission also commiserated with the family of the late 24-year-old officer.

“We hope her inspiring story, perseverance, and patriotism comfort all those who supported her dream of becoming Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot”, the tweet read.

This came after details of preliminary investigations carried out by the Nigerian Airforce revealed the identity of the driver of the car that hit the late combat flying officer.

At a briefing in Abuja, the NAF Director of Public Relations, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola stated that the driver, identified as “Mr Nehemiah Adejoh”, happened to be an ex-school mate of the deceased Flying Officer at the Air Force Secondary School, Kaduna.

