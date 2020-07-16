Arrangement for two Super Eagles friendlies ‘70% confirmed’ —NFF

The Super Eagles could be returning to action in September as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has revealed plans to host two friendlies for the team.

Nigeria, like other countries, has had their international footballing activities halted since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Eagles are set to play two friendly games during the FIFA window in September, with their opponents likely to be from South America and Africa.

“The arrangement is 70% confirmed,” said Amaju Pinnick, president of the NFF.

Pinnick, who stated this during an Instagram live chat on Thursday, added that the NFF is hoping to “make use of the FIFA windows in both September and October.”

The Super Eagles were supposed to play two matches in March before the qualifying series for the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) were suspended by CAF

Nigeria’s last friendly game was against the Selecao of Brazil at Singapore in October 2019, with the South Americans held to a 1-1 draw by Gernot Rohr’s charges.

The Eagles are currently top of their AFCON qualifying group following two victories, their last being against the Crocodiles of Lesotho which they won 4-2.

